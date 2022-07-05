Rock Steady Boxing: Empowering those fighting Parkinson's disease

CAMERON (WQOW) - A program in Cameron looks to empower those with Parkinson's to fight back against the disease. Now, the opportunity is expanding to Eau Claire.
"I've had the question asked, do you have someone in your family with Parkinson's? The answer three years ago was no. Now the answer is yes. I have 30 of them," said Allison Triebold, head coach of the local program.
Those fighters are battling back against PD with Rock Steady Boxing.
"We work on balance, we work on fine motor skills, we work on voice activation," said Triebold.
"The more I did it, the more I got involved, it's like there's something here that I may go out of here really hurting, but the next day I feel really good," said Roger Willis of Barron. Roger was diagnosed with Parkinson's six years ago.
The non-contact program began in Indianapolis in 2006. Today, there are hundreds of programs offered around the world, including in western Wisconsin.
Coach Triebold is leading the local charge.
"It's really hard to find things in this world right now that are positive, and this is one, and I'm just really honored to be part of it," said Triebold.
"Really when you get Parkinson's they don't tell you what to do. They just give you your medicine and send you home," said Willis.
However, Rock Steady Boxing offers a chance to fight back physically and mentally.
"My goodness be active, because once you lose it, it isn't coming back," said Willis.
"I've been a part of support groups and they are nothing like this," said Von Wolff.
Wolff, of Chippewa Falls, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017.
"I have been after a surgery since the beginning of the pandemic," said Wolff. "I finally got to be part of the clinical trial for a FUS, focused ultra sound, and now I can walk without stiffness and rigidity. It has reduced my tremor significantly."
Wolff joined Rock Steady for the support, camaraderie and, of course, he said he enjoys the punching.
"There are times we come in here and we're down. And they pick you up," said Willis.
Triebold stressed that Rock Steady boxing is not a nonprofit, adding that the fighters pay their monthly fees.
"What we really need honestly is some community help," said Triebold. "We have some fighters that are on fixed incomes and are really struggling to come up with the funds to do this. And they need to do it. So, if we could get some community sponsors, that'd be great."
In the meantime, classes are offered in Cameron Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes will also be offered started July 5, Mondays and Wednesdays at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire.
If you're interested in the program, you can contact Triebold by emailing rtbfitness3@gmail.com. You can also call 715-760-2763.
You can also learn more about Parkinson's and its impact in Wisconsin here.