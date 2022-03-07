Root beer stand under new ownership

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A couple is hoping to bring back something sweet and nostalgic to the Chippewa Valley.
Anneleise Fish and her husband are now the new owners of the Chippewa Falls Root Beer Stand.
The old location, "Mary Ann's Root Beer Stand," closed in 1994.
Fish always wondered why the stand wasn't up and running and took it upon herself when she found it was for sale.
Fish said the stand needs a lot of work but says it's worth it to continue an old tradition.
"We hope to emulate that small town, local feel that people get to bring their grandchildren and their children too and establish those memories and continue that on for generations to come," said Fish.
The stand will be under the new name, "Dave's Root Beer Stand," after her father.
Anneleise and her husband hope to have the stand up and running next year around May.