Roth Sugar Bush anticipates good season for maple syrup

CADOTT (WQOW) - Taps have begun flowing with maple sap in Wisconsin, and a local producer anticipates another good season this year.
Roth Sugar Bush in Cadott began tapping trees around March 17th, and this season, they expect to produce roughly 9,000 gallons of maple syrup from 18,000 taps.
And so far, close to 40 percent of their crop has already been made.
Owner Pete Roth said they expect nice weather for sap flow for the next seven to 10 days.
He said ideal weather for sap flow is freezing at night around 25 to 27 degrees, then a nice sunny day where it's 45 to 50 degrees.
"The demand for pure maple syrup went up considerably in the last couple years," Roth said. "A lot of it has to do with people were at home, and instead of going out to eat, they spent their money on a little better products in the store. Pure maple syrup is a luxury product. You don't really need it, but it's a lot better than the artificial syrups."
Although many industries have been impacted by supply-chain issues, Roth said they've been ahead of the curve when it comes to that.
The few times they do experience a shortage, it's more of a trucking issue where there is more freight than trucks to haul, so sometimes they have to wait a little longer to get their plastic jugs for syrup.