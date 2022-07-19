Royal Credit Union opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Royal Credit Union celebrated the opening of a new location Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.
Located off of Highway 53 next to the Woodman's, this is Royal Credit Union's first office in Altoona.
President and CEO Brandon Riechers said that he's had his eyes on the developing river prairie area for a while.
"Glad to be joining the Altoona area officially. We've certainly been a part of the Altoona community for many years but to have a location here is certainly exciting," said Riechers.
Riechers also said that he thinks this new location will be a busy one.