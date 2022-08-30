School districts in Chippewa Valley investing in trade skills with help of state grants

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - As Chippewa Valley students start heading back to school, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced grant funding that means more opportunities for students who may have interest in pursuing a career in a skilled trade.
In total, $414,000 will be invested in 11 Wisconsin school districts as part of the Wisconsin Fast Forward program, with nearly $150,000 going to districts in the Chippewa Valley.
Augusta Area School District is receiving $50,000 to invest in more equipment for its manufacturing program, including a new hydraulics trainer. Superintendent Ryan Nelson said it’s part of a "pendulum swing" toward being more balanced in preparing students for life after high school.
"There's a lot of opportunities out there for students, whether it is in the trades, whether it's in a two-year technical college, or a four-year university setting," Nelson said. "We don't want to pigeon-hole kids into having to enter one of those particular options."
The Fall Creek School District is receiving just under $40,000, which they have already used to order equipment to assist in teaching students industrial robotics. Principal Brad Ceranski echoed Nelson’s thoughts about what it means for area students.
"The more creative ways we can expose students to content, the more they're going to take it and really run with it, and be excited about education, and be excited about career paths they might have some interested in," Ceranski said. "Hopefully then, [they] expand on those interests and maybe explore them a little more and maybe decide to make a great career out of whatever path they choose."
The Whitehall School District in Trempealeau County received just over $42,000 and the New Auburn School District in Chippewa County received about $16,000 as part of the program.