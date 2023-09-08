September 8 is "Go Orange" day to fight against hunger

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you saw a lot of people wearing orange on September 8, here's why: it's "Go Orange" day to fight against hunger.
Since orange is the color for hunger action, it is used as a symbol to spread awareness.
Feed My People Foodbank has been open for 41 years. Their communication manager Susie Haugley said its mission is to serve anyone in need of food resources.
She hoped that "Go Orange" day helped to spread the message of hope to families, children, or seniors in need of food.
"Anyone whose wearing orange today that they will get asked the question, "Why are you wearing orange?" and then you can share that message to your neighbor, to your coworker, whoever, that you're wearing it because you stand for hunger relief in our local communities and that together you know we really can inspire action," Haugley said.
Haugley encourages people to post on social media and tag Feed My People foodbank and mention what you are doing to stand against hunger.
She also thanks everyone that has donated, volunteered at their events, or shared on social media.