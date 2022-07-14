Sex offender to live in Menomonie hotel upon release

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender will live in a hotel in Menomonie when released from prison later this month.
According to a press release from the Menomonie Police Department, Michael Jaenke, 48, will live temporarily at the Quality Inn on Plaza Dr. in Menomonie when released from prison on July 26.
Jaenke was sentenced to prison for 1st degree sexual assault of a child and two separate offenses of possession of child pornography.
As part of his release, Jaenke will be on extended supervision for 10 years. He will also be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life.
The hotel housing is temporary and the public will be notified when other housing is chosen.