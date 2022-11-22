Shop Small Saturday in Menomonie to support small businesses

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Shop Small Saturday is happening soon, but why is it so important to support local?
Small Business Saturday, also known as Shop Small Saturday, celebrates local businesses and encourages people to shop in their local community.
Downtown Menomonie Inc. said more than 100 small businesses lie within its business district alone, and that many of them have specials and deals going on this weekend.
Officials said it's important to support small businesses because they are the heart of the community.
"If you think about it, economic activity that occurs within a community recycles many times in wages, in property taxes, in facilities. The money that is spent downtown stays downtown," said Philip Lyons, executive director of Downtown Menomonie Inc.
Main Street Bucks will be available on Saturday at Downtown Menomonie Inc.'s office on 503 South Broadway Street, Suite #20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you buy $50 in Downtown Bucks, you'll get an additional $5. This money can be used year-round.