Sip and shop at the Menomonie Wine Walk Saturday

Menomonie (WQOW) - A perfect pairing is coming to downtown Menomonie: wine and shopping.
Saturday, June 11 wine samples can be found throughout a dozen businesses in the Main Street area and downtown Menomonie for the third annual Wine Walk.
Wine lovers and newcomers will get a passport and map of each stop and location with a glass to sample wine. Then you can take a stroll around each business, do some shopping all while enjoying some vino.
Veronica Smith, the owner of Mood Boutique, which is part of the Wine Walk has been involved for the past few years and says this is a great way to get people downtown during the slower summer season.
Wines that will be featured fit every person's palette: from dry to sweet, and white and red. Downtown Menomonie's Dustyn Dubuque says they're even featuring a highly requested item.
"We had people requesting boxed wine," said Dubuque. "We try to switch it up every year, we kind of keep a staple of the same few but one of the fun things we're going to do this year is a boxed wine at some of them."
The Wine Walk runs from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday. It's $25 per person or $40 for a couple. You can get tickets by clicking here.