Six years later: Search continues for Shannah Boiteau

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Wednesday marks the six-year anniversary of a Chippewa Falls woman last seen in Minnesota.
News 18 spoke with her dad about what it feels like to still not know if his daughter is safe, in danger, or gone forever.
Shannah Boiteau of Chippewa Falls went missing on June 22, 2016 in St. Cloud, Minnesota when she was 22 years old.
"Shannah was always super outgoing, easily made friends with people," said her dad Cletus Boiteau.
Six years ago, Shannah's boyfriend told police she ran from his car into a wooded area and hasn't been seen since.
"Not a night goes by that when I go to bed that I don't wonder, one, is she okay? Is she still alive? If she is still alive, is she safe? Is she being harmed? All the evil thoughts that run through a person's mind run through my mind just about every night," Cletus said.
Cletus said she used to do hard drugs, but did sober up.
"When Shannah had Emiliana, it's kind of when she started turning her life around. She got clean. She got sober."
Shannah's daughter was just a year old when her mom vanished.
Now at seven years old, she knows her mom is missing, but she doesn't understand why.
"None of us really understand the 'why' behind it, but she definitely asks a lot of questions like did she not love me? Did she not want me? That stuff's really hard to deal with and we just kind of keep telling her no, she had some stuff going on that affected her," Cletus said.
Despite the time that has passed and the birthdays missed, Cletus hopes his daughter is still out there.
"Shannah, if you can hear me, come home. That's all we want for you. That's all your daughter wants for you, is for you to come home. No matter what happened, no matter what's going to happen, we will be here by your side. We will get you the help you need, and we will be here to support you. All we want is for you to come home."
The St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments have conducted several searches and followed up on multiple leads to find Shannah, but they all came up empty.
The family is offering a $3,000 reward for information.
You can call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444 or the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424. You can also submit a tip online to the Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.
If you'd like to contact her family directly, they run a Facebook page dedicated to her search.