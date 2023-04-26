Slideshow: Memorials to Lily Peters

Two days after the tragic death of Lily Peters, community members looked for ways to honor her life. Chippewa Falls Main Street volunteers hung purple ribbons on light poles around downtown.
"We're a small town, small tight-knit community. I've had so many people call me, 'what can we do? What can we do?' and what can we do? We don't know what we can do," Terri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street said. "But we're going to show our community togetherness by putting up purple ribbons."