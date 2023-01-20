Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack to headline Rock Fest

CADOTT (WQOW) - Rock Fest announced its lineup for the summer and some big names will be headed to Cadott.
According to a press release from the festival, headliners include Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack. This will be the first time Pantera has performed at Rock Fest. Their performance will be one of their first US shows after a 21-year hiatus.
Ice Cube and Papa Roach are also among the more than 75 bands that will play.
The 3-day festival runs July 13-15. Fest officials said they expect this year's event to be the biggest one yet.
Tickets are already on sale and some, like VIP, are already sold out. Click here for more information.