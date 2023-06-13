Smoking prohibited in parts of River Prairie Park during summer concert series

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Smoking will be prohibited during certain events in Altoona this summer.
According to a press release from Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken, smoking on city or public property is prohibited at specific upcoming events.
It will be in effect on city property on the north side of River Prairie Park, the main performance stage, viewing areas, and the north plaza area beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the event ends.
Those events include the summer concert series and Rock'n on the River. The exact dates of the concert are listed in the post below.