Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire and surrounding counties likely to remain closed until January

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire and surrounding counties likely to remain closed until January

Snowmobile Trail Closed
Adam Reed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Snowmobile enthusiasts in the Chippewa Valley are among the most excited to see all this snow starting to pile up, but local club leadership says it’s going to be a little while yet before trails will be open.

Trails in Eau Claire and surrounding counties remain closed, as volunteer groups work to get them clear of downed tree limbs, brush and other obstructions. Trail groomers told News 18 last year the trails in Eau Claire County required 100 hours of labor to clear and groom. With the snow the area has already seen this year, snowmobilers are probably going to have to wait until after New Year’s before the trails will be ready this season.

“It’s pretty unprecedented to have this much ice and snow, heavy snow and all the downed trees and brush we have to clean off the trails," Dave Newman, the president of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, said. "The important Part is that until those county trails are opened up you need to stay off of them. We have permission from the land owners to go through, but we have to make sure the trails are also safe.”

Snowmobilers can check the status of trails on the travel Wisconsin website. As of Monday, almost the entire state was closed, and the only open trails in western Wisconsin were located in Polk County.

