Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire and surrounding counties likely to remain closed until January

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Snowmobile enthusiasts in the Chippewa Valley are among the most excited to see all this snow starting to pile up, but local club leadership says it’s going to be a little while yet before trails will be open.
Trails in Eau Claire and surrounding counties remain closed, as volunteer groups work to get them clear of downed tree limbs, brush and other obstructions. Trail groomers told News 18 last year the trails in Eau Claire County required 100 hours of labor to clear and groom. With the snow the area has already seen this year, snowmobilers are probably going to have to wait until after New Year’s before the trails will be ready this season.
“It’s pretty unprecedented to have this much ice and snow, heavy snow and all the downed trees and brush we have to clean off the trails," Dave Newman, the president of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, said. "The important Part is that until those county trails are opened up you need to stay off of them. We have permission from the land owners to go through, but we have to make sure the trails are also safe.”
Snowmobilers can check the status of trails on the travel Wisconsin website. As of Monday, almost the entire state was closed, and the only open trails in western Wisconsin were located in Polk County.