 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Some Irvine Park zoo birds to stay inside for rest of season

  • 0
Irvine Park Center Grand Reopening

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Despite the loosening restrictions on poultry in public, there are some birds at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls you still won't see for the season.

Park zookeeper Missy Preive said that it is better safe than sorry when it comes to bird flu.

The ducks, chicks, and geese you could typically find at the petting zoo are exposed to wild birds when they are outside, and the younger animals are especially prone to illness. So, she said, those animals will be staying inside for the rest of the season.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags