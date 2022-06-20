Some Irvine Park zoo birds to stay inside for rest of season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Despite the loosening restrictions on poultry in public, there are some birds at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls you still won't see for the season.
Park zookeeper Missy Preive said that it is better safe than sorry when it comes to bird flu.
The ducks, chicks, and geese you could typically find at the petting zoo are exposed to wild birds when they are outside, and the younger animals are especially prone to illness. So, she said, those animals will be staying inside for the rest of the season.