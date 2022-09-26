Spectrum marks rural broadband expansion; more than 1,000 homes eligible

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - High-speed internet is becoming a reality for more rural communities in the Chippewa Valley.
Spectrum joined State Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer), Rep. Jesse James (R-Altoona), and other community leaders Monday in Eau Claire County to celebrate their fiber optic network buildout that brings gigabit broadband internet to more than 1,100 homes.
This newly constructed network is a part of the company's $5 billion investment to extend their network to rural communities.
Rep. Summerfield, who has been a major supporter for rural broadband expansion, said this is a huge step to close the digital gap in our area.
"This is going to give them awesome availability for high speed internet," he said. "Those are some of the toughest conversations that I've had in office, is talking with people that kind of say they have no options, they have nothing for internet. They have their kids, three of them, come home from school that have to do homework and can't do it because they don't have any internet access. Now with this investment in the Chippewa Valley this is going to give many many more families the opportunity to succeed."
This fiber-optic expansion includes parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties. To see if you're in the new coverage area, click here.