Spirit of Christmas looking for new location

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - While Christmas may be a ways away, Santa's helpers are in the market for a new workshop.
The Spirit of Christmas is changing locations after nearly 15 years.
Over the years, the Spirit of Christmas has fulfilled Christmas wishes to children of the Chippewa Valley in need. The non-profit group located on Island Street is in need of additional space to match the ever-growing need of their community.
From November through December, the group uses roughly 4,000 to 5,000 square feet. In the off-season, the Spirit of Christmas uses the space to store donations.
Now the group has to vacate their current space by March.
"We'd really like to find a permanent home between now and then. We have never paid rent as long as the organization has been in in service, which is 35 years or so," Glen Zwiefelhofer, president at Spirit of Christmas, "We have moved numerous times from building to building to building based on the needs of the people who own the current building or on the buildings that we were in. As their business modes changed, we had to adapt and change with it."
An ideal space for the group is in Chippewa Falls, has little to no stairs and can accommodate the room for gifts when the season of giving approaches.