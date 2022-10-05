Spooky standouts: Well-decorated houses for Halloween in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Some homeowners go all out for Halloween, busting out decorations, music and costumes. Take a look at a couple of standout spooky spots around the Chippewa Valley.
Kristopher Meyer started decorating his house on 10th Street in Altoona the second week of September.
"I would say probably a good 40 or 50 hours that we take on," Meyer said.
His Halloween house has various sections, like a witches corner, cowboy skeletons, a giant spider, and a cemetery.
Meyer said he usually decorates for Christmas every year, but he started decorating for Halloween in 2021 when the pandemic seemed to be easing up.
"After everything that happened, people were staying home a lot so last year we decided it," Meyer said. "It was the first year people were out and about. We see that people enjoy stopping by. Kids are loving it. When we're out here decorating, a lot of people stop by and chat with us to take a look. I think it just brings people together."
Over in Eau Claire for the 16th year, Brent Knutson turned his yard into the "West Side Insane Asylum."
"It started out with me," Knutson said. "I liked all the scary movies. So we started with Michael Myers and then we got into Nightmare on Elm Street and Chucky and all them. So we just figured we'd lump them all together and make an insane asylum."
Knutson had a lot of help, so he said it only took a day to get decorations up.
"What's your favorite part about doing this every year?" reporter Katrina Lim asked.
"Seeing all the kids. We had 700 kids last year, trick-or-treaters," Knutson said.
Meyer expects to see around 200 trick-or-treaters, and he said, "We're very excited. We enjoy the visitors. We're very excited for Halloween."
Knutson's house on 11th Street across St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire will have actors giving people frights and candy on Halloween.
Meyer's house off of 10th Street in Altoona will have the fog machine going, lights, animatronics, and candy as well.
