State E. coli research may help prevent beach closures in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The past few summers have been a game of beach whiplash here in Eau Claire County. One week area beaches are open, the next they're not, and E. coli is to blame.
Every week from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department tests our area waters, and soon they might contribute to statewide research that could help keep bacteria levels down and local beaches open.
The beach water at Lake Altoona is one of seven places in Eau Claire County being tested for levels of E. coli and algae.
"We know we have an E. coli problem when they shut down the beach. The problem is, we don't know where it's coming from," said Michele Skinner, chair of the Lake Altoona Rehabilitation and Protection District.
Once a week throughout the summer, the health department tests the water at its seven public beaches.
"Depending on those results from any beach location, if the E. coli concentration is elevated, we would take an additional sample the next day to send down to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene," said Tristin Faust, a microbiologist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The state lab can identify if E. coli comes from humans and cows, but not birds. That's where the local samples might help. A new testing method is in the works that could identify if the E. coli comes from a bird.
"It's important to know the different contributors of bacterial contamination so that you know whether it's coming from avian sources or humans, ruminants (cattle, sheep), to help then decide perhaps what remediation to move forward with," Faust said.
With Lake Altoona Beach closed for more than 30 days last summer, area homeowners are also invested in the well-being of the water.
Their hunch — the geese and the seagulls are causing the E. coli problem.
"We've had a horrible last two years at a time when people were looking for ways to get outside to be safe and enjoy themselves when we all had to be careful of COVID, they couldn't really enjoy the lake," Skinner said.
Officials said high bacteria levels not only hinder recreation, but also home values.
"If Lake Altoona gets the reputation that it's full of green slime, and you can't swim in it because it's full of bacteria, people aren't going to want to come," Skinner said. "People aren't going to want to buy houses on Lake Altoona. And then the home values will go down and then that affects the tax base. It's a big spiral."
Other beaches that may contribute to the study include ones at Riverview Park, Big Falls, Half Moon Lake, Lake Eau Claire, Coon Fork Campground, and Coon Fork Beach.
The health department posts the results of its routine testing, and whether a beach needs to close, on its website and social media.