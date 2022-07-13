State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - State Patrol will have eyes in the sky in our area as they utilize their plane to catch traffic violations.
State Patrol uses aerial enforcement to spot drivers who are speeding to driving aggressively. The officer in the plane reports what they see to officers on the ground who then initiate a traffic stop.
U.S. 53 in Eau Claire County is planned to be flown over on Thursday. On Friday, officers will be in the sky over Highway 29 in Chippewa County, and on Saturday I-94 will be monitored in Dunn County, weather permitting.