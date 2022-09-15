Stein holding, barrel rolling and sauerkraut eating could be in your future at Chippewa Falls' Oktoberfest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls' Oktoberfest returns for its 19th annual celebration this weekend.
The event runs from 11 in the morning until 11 in the evening on both Friday and Saturday, with live music, games and activities for the kids, and of course plenty of beer to fill those steins.
There are also several contests, including barrel rolling and sauerkraut eating, and a stein holding competition that organizers say is pretty intense.
"As soon as we tell you to pick it up from the table you got to hold it and keep your arm straight. You can't spill any water, your arm starts getting a little shaky, and as soon as that water drops, you're out," said volunteer committee member Maria Bunderson. "Last year's time for the guys was over five minutes so that's going to be hard to beat this year. "
Bunderson will be overseeing the stein holding competition this year, and she adds that this year's Oktoberfest has about 60 sponsor, over 30 volunteer groups and a year-round committee of 30 people who have been working hard to make this year's event a success.
And if you're wondering about the Oktoberfest medallion, it was found Wednesday in the Irvine Park bear den cave.