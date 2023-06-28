 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Student Transit thrift sale benefits homeless prevention programs

Transit thrift sale
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can support two local school districts by getting your shop on at Student Transit in Eau Claire.

Student Transit is holding a fundraiser thrift sale that will support both the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts.

All the money raised will help fund homeless prevention programs in the districts.

You can find furniture, clothes and household items at the event. This is the thrift sale's first year.

"We love to give back to the community and we love to give back to the kids as much as we can because we just see so much of it in need. We do a lot as a team down here at Student Transit to give back and I think it means a lot to us," said Student Transit Bus Driver Becky Cooley.

The fundraiser is serving multiple purposes. The event is also a bus driving job fair for the Transit Center.

Cooley said the goal is to have a creative tie between the job fair and fundraiser. The fair allows interested people to fill out an application on site and talk with drivers.

The sale continues Wednesday at the Transit Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

