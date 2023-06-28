Student Transit thrift sale benefits homeless prevention programs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can support two local school districts by getting your shop on at Student Transit in Eau Claire.
Student Transit is holding a fundraiser thrift sale that will support both the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts.
All the money raised will help fund homeless prevention programs in the districts.
You can find furniture, clothes and household items at the event. This is the thrift sale's first year.
"We love to give back to the community and we love to give back to the kids as much as we can because we just see so much of it in need. We do a lot as a team down here at Student Transit to give back and I think it means a lot to us," said Student Transit Bus Driver Becky Cooley.
The fundraiser is serving multiple purposes. The event is also a bus driving job fair for the Transit Center.
Cooley said the goal is to have a creative tie between the job fair and fundraiser. The fair allows interested people to fill out an application on site and talk with drivers.
The sale continues Wednesday at the Transit Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.