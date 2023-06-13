Students develop football and leadership skills at quarterback camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of area students took to the gridiron Tuesday at Regis High School to show off and develop their football and leadership skills.
High school and middle school students demonstrated their quarterback abilities at the Jeff Trickey Football Camp. Trickey is a Wisconsin football Hall of Fame coach known for his leadership and motivational skills.
Students ran drills to practice their footwork, throwing motion and technique. Quarterbacks Coach Neico Stokke said the detailed drills will help players improve on the field and said the event is unique because the camp prioritizes individual feedback.
"It's not just about numbers, it's not about just another kid is another number. We want to know their name, who they are, where they're from and be there for them as they go past the camp," he said.
After a few drills Trickey held a motivational group speech. The goal of the speech was to demonstrate the importance of leadership.
Trickey said playing quarterback is a mentally, physically and emotionally demanding position so it's important students understand their role on and off the field.
This was the second and final day of the camp.