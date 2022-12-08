Students encouraged to pursue career in education field at 'educators rising' panel

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It's no secret that thousands of educators and staff have left the education field over the years.
So on Thursday, a local agency was trying to build students' interest in the field.
The Cooperative Educational Service Agency in Chippewa Falls, better known as CESA 10, hosted the first regional 'educators rising' panel. About 80 area high school students listened to panelists talk about the benefits and challenges of going into education.
Organizer Gwen Janke said there's a dire need to replenish our future educative workforce.
"We are losing teachers. They're retiring. The pandemic did not help things at all either, and we really need to have students experience [the education career]," Janke said. "It's definitely workforce shortage, and economically, for our region, if we don't have quality, strong, education centers in K-12, that is going to have an impact on our economy as well."
Educators rising is a state and national organization that allows high school students to explore careers in education.
Going forward, organizers plan to provide job shadow opportunities and zoom meetings for the students at Thursday's panel.