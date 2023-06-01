Students with disabilities graduate from Project SEARCH

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a day of celebration for eight Project SEARCH graduate students Thursday at Mayo Clinic.
Project SEARCH is an internship program for Eau Claire area students with disabilities. The program had students rotate through three different internships each lasting 10 weeks. Students began the internships last fall.
Project SEARCH Interim Instructor Lorrie Rongstad said the goal of the program is to prepare the young adults for the workforce.
"I would say project search has prepared the interns for life beyond project search. So you know, kind of launching them into the world of work," she said.
The variety allowed students to gain individualized social and employment skills. During the ceremony graduates shared memories, lessons learned and reflected on their time in the program.
"I learned always think about the person wants first before the needs of the patient comes first and all that stuff," said Cole Warner, a graduate of the program.
With the graduates ready to enter the adult world — Jennifer Sereno from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said it's important to show appreciation to the state's future workforce.
"The students and the interns here at mayo clinic are really leading the way for Wisconsin, for their families, for themselves as they tackle new challenges and reach their employment potential and achieve their goals and dreams," she said.
This is the seventh year of the Project SEARCH program. Three of the eight graduates have jobs they will be starting this summer.
As the graduates prepare for their next chapter — the sky's the limit for their future.