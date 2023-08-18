Summer Sets Festival comes to the Chippewa Valley

MONDOVI (WQOW) - You can enjoy art and music at a new festival in the Chippewa Valley.
The Summer Sets Music and Arts Festival plans to bring a wide variety of musicians, artists and comedians for a summer send-off. The event kicks off Saturday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at the Dancing Yarrow and Farm to Fork Pizza.
Local musicians like Pit Wagon, Drunk Drivers and The Nunnery will hit the stage. In between music sets, visitors can also enjoy comedy performances, short films and art curated by the Eau Claire Makers Market.
"I woke up one morning and thought this would be a cool thing to do and I like all the friends and connections I have in the community over the years," Jon Olstadt, the creator of Summer Sets, said. "It felt like a really good reason to get everyone together and have a good time in a beautiful place."
The festival will end at 12:45 a.m. early Sunday morning and tickets are still available online at Volume One Tickets.
Tickets cost $35 but will go up to $45 the day of the event. There will also be onsite camping and shuttle service to Eau Claire for visitors.