Survey aims to gather data on how child care issues affect employers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley has formed a task force to address child care challenges.
Now, they and their partners at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce are trying to better understand how child care needs affect work for employers in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.
United Way sent out an 'employer child care' survey last week, and they've already received more than 100 responses from businesses.
Executive director Andy Neborak said the 14-question survey will help them apply for funding opportunities and grants, saying they need data to show there is a need and where that need is.
Neborak said so far, they've learned that employers are mainly concerned about the availability of child care for their employees as well as the cost of the service.
Employers also said their employees are either absent from work, late to work, or not as productive because of high stress levels from child care struggles.
"You're going to a store or a restaurant or any type of place that you go to get a service, some of that service that you would receive can be disrupted by an employee at that organization that may have a child care issue," Neborak said. "So you can have that ripple effect of just the services that are provided to our community."
United Way plans to distribute additional surveys to gauge what challenges providers themselves and parents are facing.
If you'd like to fill out the employer child care survey, click/tap here.
You can also get it sent to you by emailing executive director Andy Neborak at aneborak@uwgcv.org or calling United Way in Eau Claire at 715-834-5043.