Survey: What does the future of Chippewa Falls look like to you?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It's been more than a decade since the city of Chippewa Falls finalized their last comprehensive plan, and now they're looking for community input as they put together the next one.
In a press release, city officials said many of the goals in their last 10-year plan have been completed, such as redeveloping downtown and the riverfront.
To gauge what people want in the new comprehensive plan, the city created a survey. In it, you will be asked where in the city you live and the reasons you chose to live in your neighborhood. They also ask what matters to you most when it comes to transportation and the natural environment.
There is also a list of statements about Chippewa Falls you are asked to say if you agree or disagree with, such as "preserving & celebrating our community's history is important to our quality of life" and "landowners should be allowed to develop their land anyway they want."
By answering these questions, city officials will be able to identify priorities of city residents going into the next decade.
Click here for the survey. The results will be shared during various community conversations and plan update meetings this spring and summer.