Taking back control of your health on World Health Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two years of stress, anxiety, limited movement and unknowns made a lot of people lose touch with their own health. And now with a humanitarian crisis happening across the globe, many have been feeling like they truly have no control in their life.
"It's the one thing we can control," Ryan Boos, a fitness trainer and owner of 5th Row Lifting Company in Eau Claire said when asked why now is a good time to start taking care of your body.
"There is so much that can be overwhelming to us and we lose sight of the things that are in control and first and foremost is our personal health."
It may seem like a huge, daunting mountain to climb at first so his advice is simple: small steps first, both literally and figuratively.
To get more movement - start walking. Boos suggests setting a goal for yourself like if you are going to check the mail, make it a point to walk down to the end of the block. Then next week, maybe around the block. And keep adding onto it gradually.
When you set goals for yourself Boos also added that once you feel yourself meet them, add on another challenge. He adds that consistency is what will get you to see those small changes add up.
"Just taking a couple half hours and doing them consistently really does carry over. Week to week, month to month. It doesn't take a whole lot."
Boos also suggests to find someone that will hold you accountable like a friend, co-worker or coach.
Another tip for success: find what works best for you. Boos says that if what will motivate you to reach that goal is a night out at your favorite restaurant as a reward, do that. But also remember what might work for someone else, might not work for you and vice versa.