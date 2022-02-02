 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.

Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Taking learn and play to a new level, future Children's Museum plans to offer child care

  • Updated
  • 0
museum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new school is in the works, and its location may surprise you. The Children's Museum of Eau Claire will be providing before and after school child care and pre-K schooling to area kids.

The program is available for kids as young as 6 months old and up to 5 years old, come next school year.

The museum will be partnering with Peace Tree Child Care which uses Montessori and Reggio Emilia education methods, with focuses on social, emotional and physical, independent learning.

The program has a capacity of 60 kids total, although 4-K learning is limited to just 18 students per session for both afternoon and morning. 

As of Wednesday morning, Mandy Runge, the chief operating officer of the museum said they have received 10 emails from families asking to be put on the waiting list.

"We know that through pandemic, there has been kind of a childcare crisis where there's more need for childcare," said Runge. "And so we thought let's make our own, let's help out a little bit in the in the community and the Chippewa Valley, and put one right into this new museum that we're building."

Prices for pre-K at the museum will follow ECASD costs and hours. While there will be a fee for child care, Runge said the cost has yet to be determined.

The program will begin in the fall, while construction is ongoing at the new museum.

