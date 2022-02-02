Taking learn and play to a new level, future Children's Museum plans to offer child care

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new school is in the works, and its location may surprise you. The Children's Museum of Eau Claire will be providing before and after school child care and pre-K schooling to area kids.
The program is available for kids as young as 6 months old and up to 5 years old, come next school year.
The museum will be partnering with Peace Tree Child Care which uses Montessori and Reggio Emilia education methods, with focuses on social, emotional and physical, independent learning.
The program has a capacity of 60 kids total, although 4-K learning is limited to just 18 students per session for both afternoon and morning.
As of Wednesday morning, Mandy Runge, the chief operating officer of the museum said they have received 10 emails from families asking to be put on the waiting list.
"We know that through pandemic, there has been kind of a childcare crisis where there's more need for childcare," said Runge. "And so we thought let's make our own, let's help out a little bit in the in the community and the Chippewa Valley, and put one right into this new museum that we're building."
Prices for pre-K at the museum will follow ECASD costs and hours. While there will be a fee for child care, Runge said the cost has yet to be determined.
The program will begin in the fall, while construction is ongoing at the new museum.