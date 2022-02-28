Talking with your kids about the crisis in Ukraine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The crisis in Ukraine is an ever-changing story that can be hard to follow, and stomach, for adults. It can be even harder to talk about with your kids if they have fears or questions.
When it comes to Russia invading Ukraine, experts say if your child is old enough to ask a question, they're old enough for an honest answer.
Parent educator Sue Kishel with the Family Resource Center in Eau Claire said you can have a truthful conversation with your children without all the gory details.
For example, you can explain to them that a war is happening and that it means people are fighting. You can also say it's a scary situation for the people who live there.
"One thing that can help is to look at a map or a globe with them and show them how far away this is that's happening," Kishel said. "But, you can acknowledge any feelings that your child has about this and they may not react the way that you do. They may not have the same emotional response that you do."
If your family is religious, Kishel suggests saying a prayer for people in Ukraine.
You can also look for organizations that help people during times of war and explain why your family wants to support them.
For more on how to talk about tough topics with your kids, you can participate in the "Raising resilient children" seminar series. The virtual programming hosted by FRC begins in April. Click here to learn more.