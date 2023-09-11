Taste different cuisines of the Chippewa Valley at restaurant week

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Travel the world tasting different cuisines during Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week starting Friday.
The 10-day celebration hosted by Volume One features 24 local restaurants from The Informalist to Reboot Social, Casa Margarita, and many more.
During the 10 days, each restaurant will have a special menu and discounts only offered during this event.
Restaurant week runs from this Friday, ending on Sunday, September 24.
Joann Martin, a community engagement and events coordinator with Volume One, says this event is an opportunity for the community to support local businesses.
"I think it encourages folks to go out and try a different restaurant they maybe haven’t yet," Martin said. "We have some newer restaurants as well that have opened within the last year or two, so it is a good reason to go out and try it.”
This year, there are two ticket events during restaurant week.
A First Taste Culinary Crawl featuring samples from local restaurants and a farm and orchard trolley tour, meeting local farmers and exploring the Chippewa Valley. All the money from the ticketed events will be donated to Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
You can find more information on the events and follow the restaurant guide here.