TDS Telecom expanding fiber optic network into Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The high-speed internet provider TDS is expanding its fiber optic network to Altoona.
TDS began to install its network in Eau Claire last spring after coming to an agreement in August 2021. The company announced plans to expand its fiber network to Altoona in April of last year, and recently reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the city.
TDS offers internet speed options through fiber technology and the company expects to reach more than 4,000 Altoona addresses. Some Eau Claire customers are now connected to the network as build work continues.
TDS is investing nearly $1 billion to expand its network in Wisconsin, including Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. They have fiber projects planned in 43 Wisconsin municipalities.