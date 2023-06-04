 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'The one time a year they can come and feel completely part of something': Picnic in Menomonie celebrates Pride Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Menomonie Pride Picnic
Toby Mohr

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - People across Menomonie were celebrating Pride Month with a picnic on Sunday.

People gathered in Wilson Park for the third annual Pride Picnic. June is recognized nationally and in Wisconsin as Pride Month, and is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and culture.

Charis Collins, an organizer of the event in Menomonie, said the picnic focuses on celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, as well as creating a safe space in the community.

"I think a lot of these kids are used to being in spaces where maybe they feel different or where they don't feel entirely safe and I think in this kind of situation it's like the one time a year that they can come and feel completely part of something, and not feel like they're set apart," Collins said.

The picnic was entirely donation driven and featured food, music, lawn games, and booths from different LGBTQ+ resource groups in the area.

