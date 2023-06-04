'The one time a year they can come and feel completely part of something': Picnic in Menomonie celebrates Pride Month

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - People across Menomonie were celebrating Pride Month with a picnic on Sunday.
People gathered in Wilson Park for the third annual Pride Picnic. June is recognized nationally and in Wisconsin as Pride Month, and is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and culture.
Charis Collins, an organizer of the event in Menomonie, said the picnic focuses on celebrating LGBTQ+ pride, as well as creating a safe space in the community.
"I think a lot of these kids are used to being in spaces where maybe they feel different or where they don't feel entirely safe and I think in this kind of situation it's like the one time a year that they can come and feel completely part of something, and not feel like they're set apart," Collins said.
The picnic was entirely donation driven and featured food, music, lawn games, and booths from different LGBTQ+ resource groups in the area.