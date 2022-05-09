"The Past Passed Here" will take the Chippewa Valley back in time

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This weekend, the Chippewa Valley can take a step back in time at "The Past Passed Here" re-enactment in Chippewa Falls.
Organizers say it's a unique opportunity to experience what life was like in the 18th and 19th centuries through two dozen camps with various presentations.
"People are demonstrating different types of skills, cooking and blacksmiths," said Jim Schuh, co-chair of the event. "All kinds of different things. We've got food for people, we've got old fashioned food, buffalo burgers, Indian fry bread, voyager stew. So there's lots of hands-on activities."
He said it's fun and educational for both adults and children, adding there will be live music Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
The reenactment kicks off on Thursday at 3 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. on Sunday. And Schuh said costumes add to the fun.