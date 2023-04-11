 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

'Things are really expensive': Chippewa Valley students simulate through adult life

  • 0
Chippewa Valley students simulate through adult life

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hundreds of students went to the Chippewa Valley YMCA to get a taste of adult life.

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber held an event with Royal Credit Union called "Test Drive." The event simulated real life money and finances after high school.

Students started with their career of choice and went through different scenarios like paying for college, buying a car, and a house.

News 18 asked a few students from Chippewa Valley High School how their experience was:

"Had to pay for a car and a house and I'm getting pretty low already," said Mykle Buhrow.

"I kinda realized that I'm not going to have a ton of money to spend kinda how I want to," said Briella Bierman. "Not really leisure money and there's kinda need to pay for the things you need first."

"I really wanted a nice car but I don't really got a lot of money, so I'm going to have to get a used car which kinda sucks," said Paige Steinmetz.

"It kinda shows like you might not be able to get the nicest house you want or the nicest car but you need to just save your money," said Sophie Robinson.

"Things are really expensive and basically my money is just going down pretty fast," said Olivia Sanborn.

Officials with Royal Credit Union said this was the first time Test Drive was held in Chippewa Falls. Another event is planned in Eau Claire in May at CVTC.

