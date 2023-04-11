'Things are really expensive': Chippewa Valley students simulate through adult life

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hundreds of students went to the Chippewa Valley YMCA to get a taste of adult life.
The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber held an event with Royal Credit Union called "Test Drive." The event simulated real life money and finances after high school.
Students started with their career of choice and went through different scenarios like paying for college, buying a car, and a house.
News 18 asked a few students from Chippewa Valley High School how their experience was:
"Had to pay for a car and a house and I'm getting pretty low already," said Mykle Buhrow.
"I kinda realized that I'm not going to have a ton of money to spend kinda how I want to," said Briella Bierman. "Not really leisure money and there's kinda need to pay for the things you need first."
"I really wanted a nice car but I don't really got a lot of money, so I'm going to have to get a used car which kinda sucks," said Paige Steinmetz.
"It kinda shows like you might not be able to get the nicest house you want or the nicest car but you need to just save your money," said Sophie Robinson.
"Things are really expensive and basically my money is just going down pretty fast," said Olivia Sanborn.
Officials with Royal Credit Union said this was the first time Test Drive was held in Chippewa Falls. Another event is planned in Eau Claire in May at CVTC.