Thrift sale being held to benefit the Chippewa Humane Association

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday is the last day for you to score some discounted items and help animals in the Chippewa Valley.
Raintree Garden Center is holding a thrift sale. They're located on 20th Avenue in Eau Claire on the city's North Side.
All proceeds go to the Chippewa County Humane Association, an organization near and dear to the Owner Melissa Wiltrout's heart.
"We really love animals. My business partner fosters kittens. Daisy here came from the humane association in Chippewa about 10 years ago," Wiltrout said. "If you come in here in the summer the frogs will cherp and we're like "It's a tree frog!" we like all kinds of animals."
If you didn't go Friday, there is still time. The thrift sale will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and will go until 3 p.m.