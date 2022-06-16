Thrifting for history? Local sale helps preserve historic mansion

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Community members in Chippewa Falls are using thrifting to help preserve and improve a historic local mansion.
The Cook-Rutledge Mansion at 505 West Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The two-story red brick building with rock-faced stone foundations is an example of high Victorian Italianate architecture here in Wisconsin.
The mansion was once home to a lumber baron near the turn of the twentieth century. The lumber industry was vital in the development of the Chippewa Valley.
"The house was originally built in the 1870's, 1873, and Edward Rutledge bought the place in 1877 and remodeled it pretty extensively," Cook-Rutledge Museum Board Member Kyle Robl explained. "The house you see [today] is basically the house that he put together."
The thrift sale was pulled together through the help of local volunteers, and the items on sale were all donated. The proceeds will go toward projects to improve the exterior of the property, like repairing the building's porches and re-working the garden.
The sale runs Thursday, June 16 through Saturday June 18 until noon. All remaining items will be half-off on Saturday morning.
Tours of the historic mansion are also being offered during the sale.