Thursday: Preliminary hearing for accused Lily Peters murderer

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Another court hearing will be held Thursday for the young teenager accused of sexually assaulting and killing 10-year-old Lily Peters.
The boy, who is 14, is only identified in court records as C. P-B. because of his age. He is charged with the April murder of Peters, whose body was found in a wooded area after she was reported missing.
According to court records, the boy told police he hit her in the head several times with a large stick, and strangled her.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, during which prosecutors can present evidence to convince a judge that it's probable C P-B. committed a crime. However, in a recent letter to the judge, the boy's lawyer said they intend to concede that there is enough evidence to support the charges.