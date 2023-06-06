 Skip to main content
Tourism dollars surpass previous records in Wisconsin and in the Chippewa Valley

Welcome to Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Wisconsin saw a record-breaking year for tourism in 2022, and Eau Claire County played a pivotal role in that achievement.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2022 economic impact data, showing the tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in total economic impact in the state. That surpasses the previous record year of $22.2 billion in 2019.

Visit Eau Claire says Eau Caire County contributed $433 million in total economic impact that year. The county's previous record was $418 million in 2019.

Chippewa County also played an important role, contributing $174 million in economic impact last year compared to $162 million four years ago.

