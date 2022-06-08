Tourism made big rebound in Chippewa Valley last year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The local tourism industry is back in a big way. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released its 2021 numbers Wednesday, and the Chippewa Valley saw a big boost.
Last year, nearly $230 million was spent by visitors in Eau Claire County alone. That makes Eau Claire the 15th highest revenue maker out of the state's 72 counties.
In the Chippewa Valley, which includes Chippewa and Dunn Counties, more than $381 million was spent. That is up 25% from 2020, the year that saw many events canceled because of the pandemic.
As a whole, Wisconsin brought in $12.9 billion. That's up 31% from 2020.