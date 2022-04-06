Town of Lafayette begins fundraising campaign to lift railroad bridge on Lake Wissota

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - Lake Wissota boaters will have an easier time getting between the big and little lake next year as town officials move forward with plans to raise the railroad bridge that runs beside County Highway X.
The Lafayette town board voted Monday to enter a contract with CN Railroad to lift the bridge by 18 inches to allow boaters passage underneath. This would make the railroad bridge about the same height as the County Highway X bridge beside it.
Town officials also agreed to be the financially responsible party for raising the bridge, meaning the town will collect and distribute funds for the project.
Town of Lafayette chairman David Staber said they plan to pay for the $300,000 project through donations. He said if anyone wants to donate, checks can be made out to 'Town of Lafayette bridge fund' and dropped off at the town hall.
Staber said they also plan to create a GoFundMe page for people who want to donate online, a link to which will be added to this story when it is launched.
Staber said the plan is to lift the bridge this fall after the boating season is over.