Town of Washington and city of Eau Claire react to annexation ruling

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A large and controversial parcel of annexed land will soon return to the town of Washington after a judge ruled in the town's favor Friday morning.
"I enter a declaratory judgment in favor of the town finding that the annexation ordinance is invalid for non-compliance with state statute," said Judge Emily Long with Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
This decision comes more than two years after a developer first began making plans to build more than 100 homes on the Orchard Hills land.
It was initially met with pushback from neighbors concerned what the population increase would mean to their rural community.
This past June, the Eau Claire City Council voted to annex that land, and more, from the township into the city.
The town of Washington filed a lawsuit against the city because the land being annexed did not border city land as is typically required in a land annexation from one municipality to another. The city had included County owned land (Lowes Creek Park) in its annexation so that it would border city limits, but the town of Washington argued this made the entire annexation invalid because the county did not authorize its land being annexed.
In an oral ruling Friday, she said the main issue at hand was if the developer properly filed a direct annexation by unanimous approval.
"I find the filing of the annexation petition required the inclusion of the county of Eau Claire," said Long. "Without the explicit consent of the county of Eau Claire to the annexation, the petition cannot be properly filed as unanimous."
The city also filed an unpublished court document decision as an exhibit in this case, which the judge reprimanded.
"Although I will not be issuing sanctions against the city for this clear violation, I will note that it is inexcusable and sanctions would certainly be warranted," Long said.
"We're very pleased. I think this is a clear case of right versus wrong. The city unlawfully did an annexation petition and the judge, within less than five minutes (in the court ruling) said the city was wrong and ruled in our favor," said town of Washington chairman Micheal Peterson.
Although the town is happy with the outcome, the city is not.
"We're disappointed and disagree with the ruling. Right now what we're doing is we're considering our options for what the best next steps to address this issue might be," said Eau Claire deputy city attorney Douglas Hoffer.
The next steps from the city will depend on what the property owners, as in the developers, want to do as well.
Peterson said once the town's attorney files an order with the judge, the land should revert back to town ownership.
He expects the order to be filed by the end of next week.