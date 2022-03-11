 Skip to main content
Township Fire Department seeking more firefighters

Township Fire Department exterior

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - The Township Fire Department is hoping more people will join their team to fight fires.

The department provides services to the Towns of Seymour, Washington, Union, Pleasant Valley, and Brunswick.

Assistant chief Kerry Parker said they have about 100 firefighters between five stations, but are hoping to get another 20. Parker said although they are not in dire need, they would love to have more firefighters that can respond during the day.

He also said it's financially beneficial for taxpayers when there's more volunteer firefighters.

"Back when this department started back in 1955, we got fire service from the city of Eau Claire, and it started to add up to a lot of money for the towns so they cut costs by starting their own department," Parker said. "If you can keep it going, you're going to save money."

Parker said to be a firefighter for them, you need to be able to drive.  The state also requires 60 hours of training through a vocational school.

Head to townshipfire.org if you'd like to apply.

