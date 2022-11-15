Traditional Tree Farm in Chippewa Falls preparing to open for the Christmas season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Traditional Tree Farm in Chippewa Falls has a couple thousand Christmas trees ready to sit in your living room.
Workers are busy making wreaths for the season. Soon, they'll have 400 to 500 wreaths and garlands of various sizes and types. Owner Joe Cook said the Christmas trees are ready to go.
Due to inflation and the increase in cost of materials like fertilizer, Cook said the price of trees and wreaths will go up slightly, an extra $5 per tree, but he still anticipates a good season and turnout.
"Christmas is always a really fun time. Seeing the people come, they all come to have a good time. We serve hot chocolate and cider and cookies here. It's just fun seeing the kids come in and get excited about Christmas," Cook said.
To get the farm ready for customers, Cook and his team fertilized the trees earlier in the summer. In the spring, they sheared them to shape and mowed the rows between the trees.
Despite a few dry spells this year, Cook said they got rain just when they needed it, so their trees are looking good for the season.
People can choose from the Balsam firs, Canaan firs, a few Frasers, and white pines.
Traditional Tree Farms will open on November 25 on Black Friday at 9 a.m.
Lowes Creek Tree Farm in Eleva, Curvue Hideaway and Trees in Eau Claire, and Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound are already open for the season.