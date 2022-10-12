Trick-or-Treating in the Chippewa Valley 2022

It's time to plan out your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times on October 31, and some others hold special downtown events as well. Here is WQOW's 2022 guide to help you get ready for the spookiest day of the year.
All trick-or-treating times are for residential areas on October 31 unless otherwise noted.
ALTOONA
5 - 7:30 p.m.
Fall Frenzy in River Prairie Park: 10/30 2 - 4 p.m.
AUGUSTA
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
BLOOMER
4 - 7 p.m.
Downtown: 10/29 9 a.m. - Noon
BOYD
6 - 7:30 p.m.
CADOTT
4 - 6 p.m.
CHETEK
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
CHIPPEWA FALLS
5 - 7 p.m.
Downtown: 10/31 3 - 5 p.m.
COLFAX
4 - 7 p.m.
CORNELL
4 - 6 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat at Mill Yard Park: 10/31 4 - 5 p.m.
DURAND
4 - 7 p.m.
Downtown: 3 - 5 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE
5 - 7:30 p.m.
Downtown: 10/31 3 - 5 p.m.
ELEVA
4 - 7 p.m.
ELK MOUND
5 - 7 p.m.
FALL CREEK
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
LAKE HALLIE
5 - 7 p.m.
MENOMONIE
5 - 7 p.m.
Downtown: 10/28 3 - 5 p.m.
MONDOVI
5 - 7 p.m.
NEW AUBURN
4:30 - 7 p.m.
OSSEO
4:30 - 7 p.m.
STANLEY
5 - 7 p.m.
STRUM
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.