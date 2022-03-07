Ukranian collecting donations throughout Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A woman from Ukraine is asking for help for her native country, and she spoke at St. Mary's Church in Altoona on Monday on why that help is so necessary.
Valentyna Pavsyukova said she came to the United States from Ukraine in 2001, when she was 18. Six years later, she said she felt inspired to begin mission work, and she started Chalice of Mercy in Chippewa Falls to help send things like medical supplies to Europe.
When Russia invaded her homeland on February 24, she knew it would be all hands on deck.
She said she's been living hour by hour as she watches what she called a genocide destroy her country from afar.
She still has family and friends in Ukraine, including her uncle, who she said she talks to every day just to make sure he's safe.
"I talked with my uncle just a few hours ago and he said, 'I'm holding up," Pavsyukova said. "'I feel at peace in my heart,' he said, 'I know that this is my land, my country, and I will be defending it.' He's willing to give his life."
She said some of her friends were abroad and actually returned to Ukraine to help defend it.
Pavsyukova is doing her part from here in the Chippewa Valley by collecting donations to send overseas.
"My heart was simply responding to that call, the call of God, to go back to my country. So Chalice of Mercy, for many years, has been doing a lot of particularly medical work."
She says they're raising money to ship supplies through donations and bake sales, and they have a list of items to donate as well.
That list includes things like diapers, socks, pain medicine, and much more.
Collection sites include the Eau Claire Deanery at 1712 Highland Avenue, and the Deanery in Chippewa Falls at 810 Pearl Street.
You can find more information, including a link to donate money via Paypal, on the Chalice of Mercy website.