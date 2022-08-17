United Way of Dunn County holds Day of Caring as they move locations

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - United Way of Dunn County is holding it's annual Day of Caring, but this one will be different than ones in the past.
This year, instead of one day, United Way is requesting help from August 17 through September 30. They need volunteers to help them during that extended period of time because the United Way's donation center is relocating from Stout Street to 410th street in Menomonie.
The shift is for a number of reasons, one being that the old center is too small.
"Our program has grown dramatically over the last couple of years, and we need the proper space to be able to have the capacity to operate safely and in an environment to serve the growing needs of the communities," said Jennifer Thatcher, executive director of United Way of Dunn County.
The old center will be torn down and a new homeless shelter will built at that location.
Volunteer hours are anytime between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday during the next few weeks. If you want to help, you can learn more here.