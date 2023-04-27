United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley looking for new director

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is looking for a new executive director after its current one announced his resignation on Thursday.
Andy Neborak will be resigning after leading the Eau Claire-based nonprofit for nearly three years.
In a press release, Neborak said he's resigning to pursue a new business opportunity. In a statement he said the decision to leave United Way was difficult and, "it takes a truly incredible opportunity to arrive at that decision."
Neborak will be leaving the organization on June 9 and will ensure a smooth transition before that time.
United Way is accepting applications now to fill the executive director position. The nonprofit serves the counties of Eau Claire and Chippewa.