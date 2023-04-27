 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley looking for new director

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is looking for a new executive director after its current one announced his resignation on Thursday.

Andy Neborak will be resigning after leading the Eau Claire-based nonprofit for nearly three years.

In a press release, Neborak said he's resigning to pursue a new business opportunity. In a statement he said the decision to leave United Way was difficult and, "it takes a truly incredible opportunity to arrive at that decision."

Andy Neborak

Neborak will be leaving the organization on June 9 and will ensure a smooth transition before that time.

United Way is accepting applications now to fill the executive director position. The nonprofit serves the counties of Eau Claire and Chippewa.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you