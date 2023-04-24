University holds 'Earth Claire' festival to promote sustainability

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's 'Green Week' at UW-Eau Claire and the university is celebrating with a festival.
It's called 'Earth Claire', an event held the week after Earth Day where students and faculty learn about sustainability.
The university hopes the festival will get students involved in new initiatives about keeping the earth clean.
Jeremy Gragert was hosting a booth supporting Citizen Action Wisconsin Organizer. He said it's important to raise awareness about sustainability.
"We really need to make sure all local governments and local institutions like the university are working together to tackle climate change," he said.
Students learned about benefits of reusable items, clean energy and recycling. The university has other green week events planned this week. Events include a craft shop and clothing drive.
Click this link to learn more about Green Week events.